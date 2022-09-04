Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNRO opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

