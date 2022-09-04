Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KWR opened at $168.45 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.18.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

