Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landec were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Landec by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Landec by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,965,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNDC shares. Stephens started coverage on Landec in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

