Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abcam alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Abcam Stock Up 0.4 %

Abcam Profile

Abcam stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.