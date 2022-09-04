Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 17,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

