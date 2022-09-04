Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Cummins Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $212.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

