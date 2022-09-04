Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,265,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,616,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,756,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,109,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

