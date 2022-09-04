Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 65.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 146.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

ROCK stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.14.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

