Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $603,000 Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 99,640 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

