Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $647,000 Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orange by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 342.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Orange Stock Down 0.9 %

About Orange

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.