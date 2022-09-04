Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $650,000 Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 in the last three months. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Warby Parker stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.13. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

