Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Air Lease by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Air Lease by 4,114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,716 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AL opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading

