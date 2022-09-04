Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $683,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE PHG opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
