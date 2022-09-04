Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $699,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

FDS opened at $430.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.75.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

