Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $225.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.95.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

