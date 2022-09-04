Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $783,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,131 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 333,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOC opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

