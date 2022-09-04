Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,491 shares of company stock worth $1,873,616. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.