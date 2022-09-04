Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $824,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,484 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 885,273 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 37.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 134,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $14.56 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Union to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

