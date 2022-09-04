Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $842,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

MOS stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

