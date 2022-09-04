Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $873,000 Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 110,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

