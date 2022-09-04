Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $874,000 Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after buying an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,167,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after buying an additional 315,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,345,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,144,000 after buying an additional 117,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,036,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

