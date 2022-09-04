Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $35.39 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

