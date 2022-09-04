Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 174.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 154.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Transcat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Transcat by 535.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 186.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.48. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

