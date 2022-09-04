Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,317,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after buying an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $92,207,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 773,590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,071,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NEP opened at $81.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

