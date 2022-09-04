Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 149,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

