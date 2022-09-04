Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JXN opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.