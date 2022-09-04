Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,448 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $17,791,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,462 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 106,080 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $860.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

