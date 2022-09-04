Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,046 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $96,542,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 878,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,693,000 after buying an additional 522,686 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,723,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

CHK stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

