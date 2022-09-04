Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 788 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Trading Down 1.6 %

APPF stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 1.06. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $910,908.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,523 in the last ninety days. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APPF. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.