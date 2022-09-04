Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $286,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

