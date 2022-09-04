Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at LendingTree
In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LendingTree Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ TREE opened at $30.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $169.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $385.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.65.
LendingTree Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
