Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cable One by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Cable One by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,127.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,328.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,340.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,049.81 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.83.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

