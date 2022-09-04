Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,467 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Republic Services Price Performance

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG opened at $142.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $148.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

