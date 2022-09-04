Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,901 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,901 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

