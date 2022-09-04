Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,245 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 519,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VMEO opened at $5.73 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.56.

About Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.