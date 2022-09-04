Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after buying an additional 43,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,581,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,018,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

BIO opened at $478.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $825.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.78.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

