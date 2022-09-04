Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,377 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,877,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $39.52 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

