Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,028,325 shares of company stock worth $24,202,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

