Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYND. Cowen dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.80. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $118.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.