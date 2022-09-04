Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IAA by 737.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 117,416 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of IAA stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.