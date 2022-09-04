Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 77,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semtech Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Benchmark reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.