Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Culp were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Culp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 17,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $80,109.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,685.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Culp Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CULP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.24. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.97 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CULP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.