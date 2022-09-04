Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DTE opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average is $128.62. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

