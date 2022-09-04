Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $2,397,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

