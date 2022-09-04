Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,315 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NYF. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

