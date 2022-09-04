Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,973 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Silgan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $45.06 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

