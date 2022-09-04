Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 18,649 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

