Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,027,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

