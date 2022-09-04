Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $289.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

