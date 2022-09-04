Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Okta by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

